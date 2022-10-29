Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 206,168 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $102,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 9.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

