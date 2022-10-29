Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 149,434 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 103.73% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $102,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ESGA stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

