Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $103,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

