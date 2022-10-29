Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $103,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

