Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,862 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $103,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.