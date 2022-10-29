Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $103,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

