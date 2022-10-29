CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

