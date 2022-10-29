CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 4.6 %

AMN opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

