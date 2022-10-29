Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 442.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.21 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $1,353,829. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

