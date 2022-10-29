CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,491 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 970.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 203.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,964,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $212.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.89. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

