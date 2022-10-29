CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 829 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 150,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 56.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 41,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Shares of TYL opened at $330.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.53. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

