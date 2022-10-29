CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after buying an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.