CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,266 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Farfetch worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

FTCH stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

