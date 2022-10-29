Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $134,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $63,435,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 658.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after buying an additional 841,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE JCI opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

