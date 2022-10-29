CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,576 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.