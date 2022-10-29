Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 22.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $4,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 25,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

