Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,724 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.19% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,151,000 after buying an additional 1,145,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,158,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,498,000 after buying an additional 643,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.