Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 832,756 shares of company stock worth $98,947,315. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

ABNB stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

