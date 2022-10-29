CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 736 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.64 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.