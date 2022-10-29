CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after buying an additional 178,609 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of AZEK opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

