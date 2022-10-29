CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $61.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

