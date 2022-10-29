CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $334.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.81 and a 200 day moving average of $347.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

