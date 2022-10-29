CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.84. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.