CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

