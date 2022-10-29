CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $225.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.