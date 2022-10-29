CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $2,319.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,889.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,670.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $2,319.99.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

