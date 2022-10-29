SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

