CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992,675 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $31.10 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

