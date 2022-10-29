CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 7,453 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of IAA worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in IAA by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IAA by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in IAA by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.