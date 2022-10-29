CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares during the period.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
DVY stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
