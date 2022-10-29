CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Match Group by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 14,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Insider Activity

Match Group Stock Performance

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.