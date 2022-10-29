CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Republic Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.