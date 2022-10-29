Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 506,003 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREY has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.63. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

