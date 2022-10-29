Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 353,925 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 353,925 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.35% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,451,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 41.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.00 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.