Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 552 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.