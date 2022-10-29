Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teck Resources by 51.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 141.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

