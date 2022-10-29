Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 486,661 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 486,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.58% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,702,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Stories

