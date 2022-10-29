Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 345,614 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 345,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.41. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 91.04% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

