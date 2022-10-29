Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 225,099 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225,099 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.47% of Capital Southwest worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWC. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $513.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

