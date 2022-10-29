Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 108,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares in the last quarter.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWT stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.3125 dividend. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

