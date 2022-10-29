Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 70,592 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3,878.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

