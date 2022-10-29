Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP opened at $156.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

