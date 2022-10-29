Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Evergy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.51%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

