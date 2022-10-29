Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

