Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,207,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,068,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.60.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,264.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,198.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

