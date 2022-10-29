Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $32,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $271.62 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.21.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

