Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,257,283 shares of company stock worth $157,704,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ROL opened at $41.87 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.