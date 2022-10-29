Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 104,776 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth about $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of APA by 954.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 6,220.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

