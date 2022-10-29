Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.2 %

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.53. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.