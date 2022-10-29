Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,730 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,981 shares of company stock worth $9,491,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

